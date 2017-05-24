West Orange library seeks trustee candidates

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Public Library welcomes energetic, innovative and motivated community members to join its board of trustees. As part of a volunteer board, trustees are responsible for carrying out duties such as setting policies to govern library operations, approving an annual budget, working closely with the library director and advocating for the library in the community. Members are appointed to a five-year term by the mayor with the approval of the Township Council.

To submit an application for the current board opening, visit here.