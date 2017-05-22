Sarah Kay named director of student life at Golda Och Academy

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Golda Och Academy recently announced that Sarah Kay has been appointed director of student life. Jordan Herskowitz, current director of student life, will remain at Golda Och as arts department chair and will be instrumental in transitioning Kay to her new role beginning in July.

“We are thrilled to have someone of Sarah’s caliber join our Upper School administration,” Head of School Adam Shapiro said in a press release. “She brings a wealth of knowledge and day school experience to the position, and we look forward to welcoming her to GOA to work with our students.”

Kay joins Golda Och Academy with an extensive background in the Jewish day school community and youth programming. She earned her master’s degree in Jewish education from the Davidson School of Education at the Jewish Theological Seminary in New York and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Rochester.

She most recently served as middle school director at the Hannah Senesh Community Day School in Brooklyn, where she revamped the advisory program to focus on students’ needs and classroom collaboration, and launched the STEAM initiative at the school. Prior to her work at Hannah Senesh, Kay spent eight years working at the Solomon Schechter School of Manhattan in a variety of roles, including middle school director of student life, educational leadership team member, STEAM coordinator and the school’s first middle school activities coordinator. As activities coordinator, she developed all student activities, student government and holiday programs; coordinated special trips and events; and helped transition fifth-graders to middle school through a targeted program.

Additionally, Kay served as summer programs associate and supervisor for United Synagogue Youth, planning and coordinating all of the programming and daily activities for USY on Wheels. She has also worked as the youth director for Temple Israel in Great Neck, N.Y., designing programs for grades eight through 12 and teaching weekly classes.

“Sarah not only brings her valuable experience in general and Judaic studies to GOA, as well as insight into the social-emotional development of young adults,” Upper School Principal Christine Stodolski said in the release. “I have no doubt she will have an instant connection with our students and faculty and be a tremendous addition to our school and community.”

“I’m looking forward to working closely with the students at Golda Och Academy,” Kay said, “helping them find their passions and their niche and helping them to inspire change and growth in the school and the world around them.”