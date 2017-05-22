West Orange seniors receive Essex County Scholar-Athlete Awards

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School seniors Sophia Adelson and Abraham Dada were recognized as top scholar-athletes at the annual Essex County Awards held at Mayfair Farms on May 9.

The event recognizes top male and female academic athletes from schools across Essex County. Abraham Dada, a WOHS wrestler, and Sophia Adelson, a member of the girls’ varsity softball team, garnered top marks to be named top WOHS scholar-athletes.

In the fall, Dada will be attending Harvard University and Adelson will be attending Wellesley University.