West Orange celebrates spring with downtown street fair

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The downtown West Orange street fair returns to West Orange for its 13th year on Saturday, June 3.

The street fair will feature more than 100 vendors, including a classic car show, beer and wine garden, food court, street-performer robots, a parachute ride, the Red Bulls soccer team and more.

The fair is hosted by the Downtown West Orange Alliance and The Thomas Edison National Historical Park on Main Street and Lakeside Avenue from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and includes a free tour of the Thomas Edison Laboratory.

“The best part about planning and organizing the street fair is our partnership with the Edison Museum,” DWOA Director Megan Brill said in a press release. “There are still so many town residents who have been to the museum and the fair gives everyone the opportunity to tour with free admission to the park. I love that residents get to spend some time in our downtown and meet other merchant business owners and residents.”

On behalf of the DWOA, Brill also expressed her appreciation to residents who live on Main Street, who are displaced from easily getting to and from their homes while the township closes Main Street to accommodate the annual event.

Traffic will be rerouted around Main Street from Park Avenue to Babcock Place.