WEST ORANGE, NJ — Show your support for all of West Orange’s graduates — including graduates from pre-K, kindergarten, fifth-grade, eighth-grade, high school and college — by displaying a lawn sign in front of your home. Proceeds from all signs will support Project Graduation, the all-night alcohol-free, substance-free and smoke-free celebration for West Orange High School graduating seniors.

Place your orders now by filling out and following the instructions on this form.