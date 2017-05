WEST ORANGE, NJ — JCC MetroWest in West Orange sent its Mini Maccabi athletes to compete in basketball and soccer at the Mini Maccabi games held at the Rockland JCC on Sunday, May 21. JCC MetroWest took home the gold in boys’ basketball, winning every game played that day.

In addition, JCC MetroWest had one boys’ soccer team win silver and another boys’ soccer team win bronze. The girls’ basketball team took home a silver medal.