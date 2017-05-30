Sixth annual ‘Tribute for Nikhil’ brings tears and cheers

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The sixth annual “Musical Celebration and Tribute for Nikhil” was held May 16 at Liberty Middle School, bringing together students, faculty and local musicians to celebrate the life of Nikhil Badlani and the work of the Nikhil Badlani Foundation. Nikhil, who died following a car crash in June 2011, would have graduated with his fellow classmates next month from West Orange High School had he survived.

Sangeeta Badlani, Nikhil’s mother and founder of the foundation, welcomed the audience to the concert as Anay Badlani, Nikhil’s brother, performed on the piano to open the program. Emcees for the evening were Izzy Echeverria and Kevin Zeligson, both seniors at WOHS who were close friends of Nikhil’s.

The Music for Nikhil program offers instruction in several musical instruments to middle and high school students at a reduced cost and often via scholarships. A unique component of the concert is that students and their instructors perform selections featuring only the instrument of study.

The trumpet, flute, bassoon, clarinet, french horn, alto saxophone, tenor saxophone, baritone saxophone, trombone and — this year’s newest addition — the upright bass were featured in separate performances.

A video produced by high school students thanking the foundation for the Music for Nikhil program followed, and the seniors came together for a performance of “Born This Way,” by Lady Gaga, which was a particular favorite of Nikhil’s.

In the emotional highpoint of the program, Sangeeta Badlani introduced the finale by telling a story about Nikhil and his love for the music from “The Lion King.”

“He would run around the house and sing those songs at the top of his lungs,” she recalled. “He was only 5 and he knew all the words.”

Liberty Middle School band director Ryan Krewer arranged the medley of songs from “The Lion King,” which brought together 70 musicians on the Liberty Stage to pay tribute to a young boy who died much too soon and to the family that works tirelessly to ensure that many lives will be saved, thanks to the efforts of the Nikhil Badlani Foundation.