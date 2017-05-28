Daughters dedicates renovated dining room to Daniel Kram

WEST ORANGE, NJ — At Daughters of Israel, the Slobodien Pavilion Dining Room recently underwent a complete renovation as a result of the Kram Challenge Grant. Daniel Kram had been an active board member and volunteer at Daughters of Israel for more than 40 years. Before his death almost a year ago, he came up with the idea of a match grant to renovate the Slobodien Pavilion Dining Room, which serves residents receiving rehabilitation for subacute care, who are typically at Daughters for short-term stays. The dedication of the beautiful new space, which includes a gourmet kitchen with buffet-style dining, took place on May 17 with Daniel Kram’s family.