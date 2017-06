WEST ORANGE, NJ — The fourth annual Danielle Lebron-Guzman Golf Outing will be held Monday, Aug. 14, beginning at 8 a.m. at Essex County Country Club in West Orange. Register by July 31 to participate.

All proceeds will benefit The Brain Aneurysm Foundation. Online donations may be made at http://give.bafound.org/goto/DanielleLebronGuzman. For more information, contact Steve Ameli at 973-207-8277 or steveameli@verizon.net, or Omar Guzman at 973-699-3298 or Guz27@verizon.net.