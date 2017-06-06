Get ready for the 16th annual Exhibition of Irish Sports

WEST ORANGE, NJ — On Sunday, June 11, the Friendly Sons of the Shillelagh Essex will be hosting the 16th annual Exhibition of Irish Sports at Seton Hall Preparatory School’s Kelly Athletic Center in West Orange from noon to 7 p.m.

The purpose of this not-for-profit event is to encourage and promulgate Irish culture, traditions and camaraderie through the medium of Irish sport. A hurling match with teams from Allentown, Pa., and Rockland, N.Y., will be contested. In addition, rugby featuring Montclair RFC against North Jersey RFC is planned. Women’s Gaelic football with Fermanagh vs. Leitrim will also feature in the afternoon of play.

“The spread and success of Gaelic games around the world, particularly in the United States, has been exceptional.,” noted hurling authority Liam Horan said in a press release. “The GAA bond among players and fans around the globe transcends all else that divides them and finds them united in their team colors and passion for Gaelic games. It’s great to see the Irish Sports Expo holding this annual hurling event allowing Irish and other nationalities to enjoy this wonderful game. Go n-eiri an t-adh libh!”

This occasion brings together families and friends for an afternoon of sport, music and, most importantly, the support of Irish culture for the next generation. Based on the success of the last 15 years, the Friendly Sons anticipate a turnout of 500 to 600 spectators for this year’s exhibition of Irish culture and sport. Bounce rides and other youth activities will be available for kids.

Admission is charged and includes drink, food tokens and entertainment.