Book signing at Edison NHP

WEST ORANGE, NJ — On Sunday, June 11, at 2:30 p.m., author David Baron will speak about his new book, “American Eclipse: A Nation’s Epic Race to Catch the Shadow of the Moon and Win the Glory of the World.” The program will be held at the Laboratory Complex at the Thomas Edison National Historical Park, 211 Main St. in West Orange. Seating is limited; to make a reservation, call 973-736-0550, ext. 11. The program is free with admission to the park. Books will be available for purchase.

This August, America will enjoy a rare celestial treat — the first total solar eclipse in 99 years to cross the country from coast to coast. As the nation prepares for this astronomical spectacle, Baron tells the little-known tale of Edison’s trip to the Wyoming Territory in 1878 to observe a total eclipse. Based on original archival research, Baron reveals what lured the Wizard of Menlo Park to the Wild West, and he weaves the stories of other remarkable scientists who joined Edison on the frontier.