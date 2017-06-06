NHS recognizes outstanding juniors at WOHS

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Fifty-one West Orange High School juniors were inducted into the National Honor Society in a ceremony held on May 24.

The requirements for induction as a junior in the National Honor Society includes a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 in both freshman and sophomore years. During the application process students must demonstrate the four pillars that form the foundation of the NHS: scholarship, leadership, service and character.

Following welcoming remarks from Principal Hayden Moore, three teachers were recognized for inspiring and motivating their students, who submitted essays for their nomination.

Social Studies teacher Michael Figueiredo has been a teacher in the West Orange School District since 2001. “Raising kids is a community process. To be recognized by your students is the greatest honor. You inspire me,” he said. He concluded his comments by encouraging students to never quit. “How you pick yourself when you fall is what will define you,” he said.

Cancer survivor Dara Brevard is a math teacher known for her tough standards. “The best advice I can offer is three things,” Brevard said. “Work hard, hold on to your integrity and follow your passion.”

Social studies teacher Timothy Miskimon has been a teacher in West Orange for 18 years. “It means a lot to hear from students how you’ve helped them,” he said. “See that you grow not only as a student, but as a person as well.”

National Honor Society officers President Anthony King, Vice President Jocelyn Cherian, secretary Kennedy Fort-Foskey and treasurer Sam Banks lit the candles representing the four pillars of the National Honor Society and led the new members in the oath.

The newly-inducted members were then presented with their NHS certificates. Co-advisers for the National Honor Society are Anna D’Elia and Catherine Connors.

This year’s inductees are Charles Aborisade, Erik Akerblom, Blair Allen, Marie Amoyaw, Kena Arthus, Aion Ashby, Mya Asobo, Leah Cohn, Gerard Eatman, Julia Edelman, Kaycie Elifani, Anna Favetta, David Fernandez, Cassidy Ferrell, Rebka Fried, Cameron Gart, Alexandra Glasgow, Kelly Gouin, Samantha Herbert, Kayla Johnson, Aishwarya Kanagala, Matigan Kohman, Abbie Lepow-Macario, Grace Loma, Robert Meaux, Katherine Meyerson, Johana Miranda, Kefiloe Mutume, Anant Narain, Madeline Narduzzi, Brianne Nieves, Maxine Nzegwu, Giselle Pineda, Siena Pizzano, Rachel Porcaro, Noor Qureshi, Sophia Raines, Abby Rosu, Tiffany Sagastume, Lucas Scalora, Paul Schuler, Tamar Schwarzer, Nia Sorbino, Jada Stanfield-Jones, Andrea Stoddart, Kerry Su, Kevin Titkov, Jocelyn Walden, Meghan White, Margaux Whitehead and Marc Younker.