Cartoonist heads to West Orange to support the sea turtles

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Sea Turtle Recovery at Turtle Back Zoo opened its doors in December 2016 and has had many milestone moments since. From already successfully rehabilitating 10 endangered Kemp’s Ridley sea turtles to bringing three threatened Loggerheads to the state for care, this organization is constantly working to ensure sea turtles have a future. This effort has not gone unnoticed, and now STR has gotten the attention of the renown cartoonist Mark Parisi, who has created two cartoons raising awareness for STR.

“We are a small group of individuals trying to raise awareness about our nonprofit. When I asked for Mark’s help, I never expected such an amazing response. I am hoping this encourages people to come to our event on June 16 to support sea turtles,” STR co-executive officer Brandi Biehl said in a press release.

Friday, June 16, is World Sea Turtle Day and Sea Turtle Recovery is having a live band that plays anything from oldies to current hits and a “flash mob” type dance you can learn from their website. In addition, Parisi will be signing autographs or prints of STR’s comics. The event is from 6 to 8 p.m. inside the Turtle Back Zoo. Tickets are charged.

“The event should be a fun time, and it also helps sea turtles. What could be better? I’m looking forward to seeing how New Jersey parties,” Parisi said.

To order event tickets or for more information, visit seaturtlerecovery.org or contact Sea Turtle Recovery at 609-667-4076.