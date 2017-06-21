DOI celebrates incoming board of governors

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The 110th annual meeting of Daughters of Israel took place Monday, June 12, at Crystal Plaza. Co-chaired by former board President Marsha Fiske and incoming Vice President Bart Schneiderman, the evening honored outgoing President James Gurland and welcomed incoming President David Silverstein.

Special tribute was paid to Dr. Thomas Cava, nurse practitioner Christina Davitt, Dr. Audrey Radin and Dr. Joshua Schor. The evening also included an installation of officers and governors, and cocktail reception.