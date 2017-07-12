Have your work printed in the WOAC coloring book

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Arts Council announces the “Color My World Community Coloring Book,” which will feature outlined drawings derived from photographs of life and living in West Orange. This WOAC fundraising project is designed to be enjoyed by both children and adults, and the proceeds will enable WOAC to continue to provide dynamic, meaningful art programs in the community.

Send your best photos showcasing West Orange life to info@woarts.org to be included in a coloring book filled with black and white interpretations of the originals. “Color My World Community Coloring Book” will debut at WOAC’s Masquerade Party fundraiser on Friday, Oct. 20. The coloring book, for adults and children, will be available for purchase.

This opportunity is open to anyone who loves West Orange and would like to participate and send in photos. WOAC members and their families are strongly encouraged to participate — if you are under 18, please make sure that your parent or guardian has given permission.

Complete information is available on the WOAC website at www.woarts.org.