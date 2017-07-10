Summer storytimes at the WOPL

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Storytimes at the West Orange Public Library, 46 Mt. Pleasant Ave., run between July 10 and Aug. 20. Find the program that’s right for you and your child:

Reading Buddies on Mondays at 3 p.m. at which children gain reading confidence with the help of teen volunteers;

Toddler Storytimes on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. for children ages 2 to 3.5;

Preschool Storytime on Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m. for children ages 3.5 to 5;

Babies Storytime on Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. for infants to 2-year-old children;

Poolside Storytime on Thursdays at 2:30 p.m. at the Ginny Duenkel Pool is for all ages, though attendees must have pool membership;

Bilingual Storytime on Fridays at 11 a.m. for all ages, presented in both English and Spanish; and