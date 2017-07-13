Adler Aphasia, Kessler to provide workshops

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Adler Aphasia Center at West Orange, located at the JCC MetroWest, and the Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation Speech Therapy Department in West Orange will partner this month to offer two free workshops for family members on communicating with loved ones with aphasia. Aphasia is a language disorder caused by stroke or other brain injury and can impair the expression and understanding of spoken language, reading and writing. This frustrating condition affects a person’s ability to communicate, but does not affect his or her intellect.

The workshops will be facilitated by a licensed speech-language pathologist and strategies will be offered to lessen the communication challenges often faced by family members and caregivers.

The two one-hour workshops will be offered on Monday, July 17, from 5 to 6 p.m. and on Monday, July 31, from noon to 1 p.m. at the Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation, 1199 Pleasant Valley Way in West Orange; use the main entrance parking lot and follow directions to the Main Conference Room.

Interested attendees must RSVP to Wendy Greenspan, at 973-530-3981 or at wgreenspan@adleraphasiacenter.org.