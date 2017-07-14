Give blood in West Orange on Monday, July 17

WEST ORANGE, NJ — New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center, has declared a blood emergency with an appeal to local residents to donate blood at Whole Foods Market, 235 Prospect Ave. in West Orange, on Monday, July 17, from 1 to 7 p.m. outside the store in the NJBS bloodmobile.

As a thank you, the first 30 donors will receive a voucher for a $10 Whole Foods Market gift card and refreshments. All donors will also receive a coupon for $10 off a $50 Whole Foods Market purchase.

Blood is needed now since donations have fallen off and tends to be lowest during the summer months as many travel on vacation. Recent national tragedies are reminders that it is imperative to always have an adequately stocked blood supply to respond when communities are faced with patient traumas or other events that require life-saving blood products.

To make an appointment, visit http://tinyurl.com/wholefoodsblooddrives​. Walk-ins are also welcomed. Qualified donors should be at least 16 years of age, with parental consent if a minor, and weigh at least 110 pounds; however, other height and weight restrictions apply. Blood donors must be in generally good health, present NYBC Donor Card or photo or signed ID, and eat and drink at regular mealtimes. Persons over 75 years of age can donate with a note from their physician.