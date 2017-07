WEST ORANGE, NJ — The first Samuel D.J. Cali Foundation golf outing will be Monday, Oct. 16, at Essex County Country Club, 350 Mt. Pleasant Ave. in West Orange. All proceeds will go to the nonprofit in support of the Sam Cali Invitational Scholarship Wrestling Tournament. The daylong golf outing begins with registration at 10:30 a.m.

For more information on registering or becoming a sponsor, visit https://samueldjcalifounda.wixsite.com/scwrestler815.