Rizzuto wins award

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Etta Marie Rizzuto of West Orange recently won a Jefferson Award for service on June 19 at the Newark Museum. The New Jersey State Governor’s Jefferson Awards is a joint program run by the Community Foundation of New Jersey, The Star-Ledger and The Governor’s Advisory Council on Volunteerism. It is the local portion of the Jefferson Awards Foundation, which hosts a national ceremony in Washington, D.C., each year dedicated to the recognition of public servants.

Photos Courtesy of Veronica Rizzuto