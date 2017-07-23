New Jersey American Water to invest $515,000 in West Orange

WEST ORANGE, NJ — New Jersey American Water is preparing to replace approximately 1,500 feet of aging 6-inch cast iron main that was installed in the 1920s with new 12-inch ductile iron main along Walker Road, from Undercliff Terrace to the lower Burnett Terrace intersection, in West Orange, according to a recent press release. The existing pipe has reached the end of its useful life and will be replaced with new pipe.

The project also includes replacing fire hydrants and utility-owned service lines along the pipeline route. These improvements should enhance water service reliability and water flows for household consumption and firefighting.

Weather permitting, New Jersey American Water’s contractor, CRJ Contracting, will begin work in late July. The project is expected to be finished mid-September. Final paving and restoration will be completed in the fall of 2017.

“The project represents a critical investment for the company in support of our commitment to provide customers with safe, reliable water service,” engineering project manager John Gillespie said in the press release. “New Jersey American Water is investing about $1 million a day to continue to improve our infrastructure in service areas throughout the state.”

Also as part of this improvement project, a meter pit will be installed within the property owner’s right-of-way curbside area. After installation, all that will be visible is a 15-inch circular cover that will be flush with the ground. Once the meter pits are installed and the project is complete, residents will be contacted to set up an appointment to move the meter from inside the property to the meter pit, which will take approximately 20 to 30 minutes. By doing this, access into the home to read, inspect, repair or replace the water meter will no longer be required in the future. There is no cost to the owner to have this work performed.

Sections of street where the construction is taking place may be closed during work hours, which are generally 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. All traffic control will be coordinated by local police. New Jersey American Water is committed to the safety of its employees and advises pedestrians and drivers to take caution in the vicinity of work sites. Final street restoration will be completed in the fall of 2017.