West Orange property tax bill timeframe pushed back

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Property tax bills for property owners in West Orange for the third quarter of 2017 will be mailed late due to possible tax rate changes from the state of New Jersey, according to the township. State and county officials have placed a hold on the tax bill preparation process. The payment period has been extended and taxpayers will be notified of the grace period. This date will be noted on the tax bill.

The township thanks residents in advance for their cooperation in this matter.