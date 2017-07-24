Wertheimer and Durden say ‘I do’

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Melissa Eve Wertheimer and David Mitchell Durden were married Saturday, June 10, at the Corradetti Glassblowing Studio and Gallery in Baltimore, Md. Amy Wertheimer, sister of the bride, was the officiant.

Melissa is the younger daughter of Andrea and Dennis Wertheimer of West Orange and Sarasota, Fla. David is the oldest son of Tonda and Kirk Durden of Orange Park, Fla.

The couple met while pursuing graduate information science studies at the University of Maryland. Melissa is an active flutist and fine arts archivist. David is a librarian and Lego enthusiast.

The couple currently reside in Baltimore with an apartment full of plants and musical instruments.