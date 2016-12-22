Martin P. Matis, 83, passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2016 in West Caldwell.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the O'Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Saturday at 9:00 a.m. The funeral mass will be offered at St. Valentine's Church in Bloomfield at 10:00 a.m. Interment is private. Visitation is on Friday from 4-8 p.m. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Newark Mr. Matis lived in Bloomfield for the last 57 years.

He was a navy veteran of the Korean Conflict.

He retired from the Meadowlands Sports Authority and was a member of the Branch Brook Senior Citizens.

He was the husband of the late Rosemary (Weber) Matis for 57 years, mother of Maureen Szuhany and her husband Richard, Rosemary Matis, Kelly Bagnole and her husband Brian, Eileen Ficula and her husband Edward and Deanna Schweighardt and her husband Allan, brother of John Matis Jr. and Linda Terravecchia and grandfather of Andrew, Tara, Julianna, Jessica, Daniel, Kathleen, Jack, Jenna, Alyssa, Nicole and Erin.

For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, mass cards in memory of their mom & dad would be appreciated