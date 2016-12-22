Elizabeth ‘Betty’ VanHouten Sprague

Elizabeth Van Houten Sprague of Maplewood, New Jersey died peacefully on Friday, December 16, 2016, surrounded by her three children. She was 83 years old.

Born in Flushing, New York, Betty attended St. Catherine’s School in Richmond, VA and Finch College in New York, NY. She married David Hayes Sprague, LTJG USN at St. Bartholomew’s Church, New York, NY in1954.

A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and friend, Betty was a 60 year resident of Maplewood, NJ.

She loved traveling, spending time with her family and was always up for a lunch date with any of her numerous friends. In her travels, Betty enjoyed visiting Russia, France, and England.

She loved vacationing on Martha’s Vineyard and could often found engaged in a heated board game with her much-loved grandchildren!

Betty was predeceased by her brother, Erskine B. Van Houten Jr. of Richmond, VA and is survived by her husband of 62 years, David Hayes Sprague, her three children, Lawrence Sprague of Andover, NH, Gordon Sprague of Clements, CA and Susan Sprague MacGregor of Princeton, NJ, her niece, Dr. Margaret VanHouten Blanchard of Newport News, VA and her eight grandchildren: Samuel, Elizabeth (Lily), Duncan, Graham, Ethan, Emily, Charlotte and Isaac.

A Memorial Service is planned for early spring 2017.