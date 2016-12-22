Eva Magdalena Smith, 15, of Bloomfield NJ, passed away at 10:37 pm on December 16, 2016 in Nutley, NJ.

She is survived by her Mother Anna Kolody, her father Aaron Ronstin Smith, her stepfather Michael Kolody, stepmother Stefanie Freund, and sister Amelia Smith; maternal grandmother, Patty Zins and paternal grandparents, Robert Smith, Karen Stafford, and Mr. Smith’s wife, Gwenda Smith; paternal uncle, Imanuel Robert Smith, maternal uncles, Casey and Eric Rauth, and young cousins Felicity and Isabella Smith and Royce Pearson. In addition, remaining to mourn the loss of beautiful Eva are a host of extended family and friends.

A sophomore at Bloomfield High School, Eva was active in activities including the choir, the drama department and The Glow Club. Eva was a funny, artistically talented young lady who taught herself to play piano and guitar. She had a beautiful voice and loved to sing. Eva was an incredibly gifted poet and writer. She loved to read and would do so for hours.

While Eva will be missed for many years, she will forever be remembered for her ‘funny girl’ smile, and the mischievous looks she could give with a twinkle in her eye.