June Centinaro (nee Foss), passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2016 at Clara Maass Medical Center in Belleville.

Born in Garfield, Mrs. Centinaro resided in Belleville.

She was retired from S.B. Thomas in Totowa.

She was the wife of the late Salvatore Centinaro, mother of John and his wife Karen and the late Robert Centinaro, mother in law of Gloria Centinaro, grandmother of Robert Centinaro and his wife Debbie, Dawn and her husband Craig Seeger, Jennifer Centinaro, Nicole and her husband Jarrett Francisco and Jessica Centinaro, great grandmother of Michael, Kaitlyn, Ashley, Robert and Sean.