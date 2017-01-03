Virginia Lambroschino (nee Calderone), passed away on Friday, December 30, 2016 at home in Bloomfield, surrounded by her loving family.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service at the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Hanover.

Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Agrigento, Sicily, Virginia resided in Bloomfield for the last 45 years. She worked as a seamstress for many years.

She was the wife of the late Angelo Lambroschino, loving mother of Robert and his wife Tina , Michael and the late Kimberly, and Richard Lambroschino, dear daughter of the late Carmela and Americo Calderone, grandmother of Gina, Jennifer, Michael, Angelo and Laura, sister of Jennie Scaltrito, Mary Tingoli and the late Caroline Gamba, Frances Ascolese, Angelina Schiele and Josephine Calderone. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.