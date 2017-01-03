Sarah Watt Webster, wife, mother and former home economics scientist, 82 years old, passed away on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2016 at JFK Medical Center. Sarah (known as Sallie) resided in Edison, N.J., having lived previously in Pinehurst, N.C., and Mendham, N.J.

Mrs. Webster lived her childhood years in Glen Ridge, N.J. She was known for her athletic prowess, independent spirit, sharp wit and intelligence. She finished Glen Ridge High School in 1952, and then graduated in 1956 from Skidmore College with a B.S. in Home Economics. After college she joined the Junior League of Newark and pursued a varied career including educating kids about nutrition at Hood Milk in Boston before eventually becoming Supervisor of Packages and Recipes at General Foods Kitchens in Tarrytown, NY. In 1967 she married her true love, Hamilton D. Webster (Ham), and retired in 1969 to devote the rest of her life to raising her family. Together, they enjoyed Giants football, snorkeling in the Caribbean, spending many summers in Long Beach Island, N.J, and playing tennis and golf at Pinehurst Country Club.

Mrs. Webster was predeceased by her husband, Ham, who died in January 2016. She is survived by her daughters Amy Kiser and Tracy Webster, two grandchildren, nieces Kim Bealle and Linda Doyle, and nephew David Watt.