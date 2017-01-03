Ruth M. Masson most recently of Topton, PA, passed away peacefully on January 1, 2017 in the late evening. Her youngest daughter was at her side.
She was born April 28, 1926 in East Orange, NJ, youngest daughter of the late Lester Marshall and Marion Brighton Marshall. She was married to her high school sweetheart, John W. Masson, Jr., who predeceased her in November 2008. They lived with their family most of their lives in Bloomfield, NJ. She was employed by NJ Bell, Young & Seldon, ASI, and Montclair Radiology until her retirement.
She is survived by her daughters and their husbands, Cassandra and Peter Goldmark and Cynthia and Eugene Amorino. Six grandchildren, Tara Bernhardt and husband Dave, Shawn Amorino and wife Elizabeth, Daniel Amorino and wife Jennie, John Sconza and wife Kelly, Kristin Atelek and husband Reginald, and Megan Amorino. Also survived by eleven great grandchildren, Jackson, Lindsay, Brody, Ellie, Lia, Eva, Brock, Jenavive, Calvin, Cooper and Anna. Also several nieces and nephews. The family is consoled by the knowledge that she is now with her beloved husband, John. She will be cremated with burial to follow at Holy Sepulcher in East Orange at a later date. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers to American Heart Association, Alzheimer Foundation of America, or Veterans of Foreign Wars. Visitation Friday, January 6, 4-8 PM Van Tassel Funeral Home, 337 Belleville Ave, Bloomfield, NJ. Funeral Mass: Sat. Jan. 7, 10:00 AM, St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Bloomfield followed by private cremation. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers to American Heart Association, Alzheimer Foundation of America, or VFW. For more information and condolences please visit www.vantasselfuneralhome.com.