Ruth M. Masson most recently of Topton, PA, passed away peacefully on January 1, 2017 in the late evening. Her youngest daughter was at her side.

She was born April 28, 1926 in East Orange, NJ, youngest daughter of the late Lester Marshall and Marion Brighton Marshall. She was married to her high school sweetheart, John W. Masson, Jr., who predeceased her in November 2008. They lived with their family most of their lives in Bloomfield, NJ. She was employed by NJ Bell, Young & Seldon, ASI, and Montclair Radiology until her retirement.