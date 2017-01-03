George Lucariello, a 58 year resident of Bloomfield, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2017. He was 92.

Born in Jersey City, George was a lifelong fan of the New York Giants and Yankees and enjoyed his day trips to Atlantic City. He was a hardworking owner and operator of a family business.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Carmela (Millie) Lucariello nee Formisano. He is also survived by two daughters, Georgann Lucariello and DonaMarie Lobo, a son, Nicolas Lucariello and his spouse Lois, two grandchildren, Ethan Lobo and Victoria Lobo Salasky and spouse Jackson, beloved brothers- and sisters–in–law, and many nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his four sisters, Anna Dadon, Louise Coccaro, Nancy Makely, and Diane Moffat.

Friends and family may visit on Wednesday, January 4th , from 4-8pm at Halpin-Bitecola Brookdale Funeral Home, 1284 Broad St., Bloomfield. An additional viewing will be at 10:00 am on Thursday, January 5th followed by a service at 11:00 am . Entombment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Joseph’s School for the Blind, 761 Summit Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07307.