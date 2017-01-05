Robert Ellis New

Robert New, 87, a longtime resident of Montclair, passed away peacefully at his West Orange home, surrounded by family on Tuesday, January 3.

A memorial service will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation at Montclair on Saturday, January 14 , at 11am .

Born in New York City in 1929, Bob graduated Stuyvesant High School and Baruch College, CCNY. He served 2 years in the Korean War as a Sergeant in the Army. After discharge he went to work in the advertising specialty field in New York City, starting his own firm, Quality Associates, an innovator in Lucite embedments.

Bob has been one of Montclair’s most involved citizens, especially in the area of environmental issues.

Active in the MOC, Montclair Organizations for Conservation, almost from its inception, with the implementation of Montclair’s first recycling program and as a member of the Environmental Advisory Committee since he was first appointed in 1984.

In addition to his efforts in the environmental field, Bob was a founder of the Human Needs Food Pantry and served on its board for many years. He could regularly be seen pushing a shopping cart in the Fourth of July parade, advertising the pantry’s mission. For 17 years he and his wife, Elsa, cooked meals at the Salvation Army’s lunch program. He donated over 25 gallons of blood to the American Red Cross, and was involved in many Montclair activities centered on improving the lives of others.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Elsa (nee Shiman) New, daughter Carolyn and her husband Chris Jochem, sons David, Stephen and his wife Mary New, and his six grandchildren, Andrew and Julie Jochem, Haley and Taylor New, and Katherine and Robert New.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Montclair Human Needs Food Pantry, 9 Label St., Montclair, or the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.