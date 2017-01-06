On December 20, 2016, Paul Andre Jolcuvar passed through. He was 96 years old. He served in the Army Air Force in WWII. He co-founded GORDON PUBLICATIONS, INC. an industrial publishing company. f Originally from East Orange in 1976, he retired to Belleair, Florida. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Betty, his son Howard (Constance) Jolcuvar, daughters Barbara (Kenneth)Lipston, and Janis (Dennis Bishop), 5 step-granddaughters, 9 step-great-grandchildren, 2 sisters-in-law Beth Beasley of Linden, Iowa and Mona Worthington of New Port Richey, FL, nieces and nephews. He was a member of First United Methodist Church Clearwater and Belleair Country Club. Memorial to be held at a later date. Burial Private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice Mid-Pinellas Care Center, Morton Plant Hospital or First United Methodist Church, Clearwater.