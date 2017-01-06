Father Evan J. Greco, OFM of St. Anthonys Friary Butler, NJ, died on December 27, 2016, in his 86th year. Father Evan was a professed Franciscan Friar for 63 years and a Catholic Priest for 58 years. A native of West Orange NJ, he was graduated in 1947 from Seton Hall Prep., South Orange, NJ and studied philosophy at Seton Hall University from 1949 to 1951. He entered the Franciscan order in 1952, and was ordained to the Catholic priesthood in 1958. Father Evan served as a U.S. Navy Chaplain from 1962 to 1986 attaining the rank of Commander. He served as the Pastor of Franciscan Parishes in Thomasville, Georgia, Yulan, NY and Narrowsburg, NY. In New Jersey, Father Evan became Chaplain of St. Joseph’s Home for the Elderly in Totowa, NJ in 2005 through 2013 until retiring to St. Anthony’s Friary Butler, NJ. Father Evan is survived by his Franciscan confreres of Holy Name( New York) Province, his beloved siblings, Angela Mc Cluskey, Loren Greco and wife Mary, Martha Shadwell and husband Bill, John Greco and wife Nancy, Alberta Greco, Father Raymond Greco, OSB., Mary Ann Scharf and Richard K. Greco, a brother-in-law, Wilbur Morgan, 46 nieces and nephews and many grandnieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his loving parents, Salvatore and Genevieve Greco, brother, Joseph P. Greco and his wife Alice, his sister, Genevieve Morgan, a brother Reverend Robert Greco, OCARM, and a brother in law Robert C. Scharf. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, December 31, 2016 at 10 AM at St. Anthonys RC Church 65 Bartholdi Ave., Butler, NJ. Visiting, 4 PM to 8 PM Friday, December 30 also at St. Anthonys RC Church. Wake service at 7:30 PM also on Friday . Burial at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Butler, N J to follow Mass. Arrangements entrusted to the Morrison Funeral Home Butler, NJ.