Victor Bratchenko, 70, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2017 at St. Francis Hospital in Trenton, N.J.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a celebration of his life at the O'Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m.

Born in Germany, he lived in Newark, Orange and the last 30 years in Bloomfield.

Victor worked as foreman for O’Boyle Landscaping for over 30 years.

He was the brother of Walter and Anna and the late Maria and John. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.