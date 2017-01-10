Connect on Linked in

Barbara Fidnick (nee Ballas) of Bloomfield, New Jersey, age 79 died on January 1, 2017.

Barbara was a life long Bloomfield resident. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter, mother Julia Ballas, father Albert Ballas. Dear sister of Robert Ballas. Graveside services: Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 9:0 AM, Glendale Cemetery, Bloomfield NJ.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to American Red Cross PO Box 37839 Boone, IA 50037-0839 or St. Jude’s Childrens Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Funeral handled by Van Tassel Funeral Home, 337 Belleville Ave, Bloomfield, NJ 07003