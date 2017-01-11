Brian Patrick Neary passed away peacefully on January 8, 2017. He was 59 years old.

A memorial gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 11am at O’Boyle’s Funeral Home, 309 Broad Street, Bloomfield, NJ, followed by a Catholic blessing, which will begin at noon . Repast will be held immediately after.

Brian was born in Montclair, NJ and was a lifelong Bloomfield resident until earlier this year when he moved to Cedar Grove, NJ. He was a passionate Pittsburgh Steelers and NY Mets fan his entire life and made sure everyone knew it.

The family would like to thank the staff at Alaris Health in Cedar Grove, Hackensack University Medical Center/ Mountainside in Montclair and Hospice of New Jersey for the compassionate care they provided Brian this past year.

He was pre-deceased by his parents, Lucille (Monahan) and John M. Neary and his brother, John L. Neary. He is survived by his family, Anne Marie Cesario, Lee and John Galovic, Teddy Hartfelder, Grace and Richard Hartfelder, Mary “Sissy” Madigan, Paulie Flanagan and other relatives and lifelong friends from the Bloomfield and Montclair area.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of New Jersey, 400 Broadacres Drive, Bloomfield, N.J. 07003, or your local organization.