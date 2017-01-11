David Druker, 80, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2017 at Mountainside Hospital in Glen Ridge.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service a the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield, on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. Interment is private. Visitation is on Friday from 4-8 p.m. Please express condolences at​ ​www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Newark, Dave lived in Bloomfield and the last 20 years in the Ironbound Section of Newark.

He was a police officer with the Bloomfield Police Department for 35 years and a member of the Bloomfield PBA Local 32.

He was the husband of Patricia (Dombrowski) Druker, father of Susan Giese and her husband Joseph and David Druker, brother of Gregory and his wife Chris, Joseph and his wife Shelley and Robert and his wife Helen. He is also survived by 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.