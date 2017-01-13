Lois N. Kamensky

Kamensky. Lois (Lorrie) N. (Neill) of Belmont, January 7th, 2017.

Beloved wife of the late Donald L. Kamensky. Devoted mother of Jane Neill Kamensky, her husband, Dennis J. Scannell, Jr. of Cambridge and Ann Kamensky and her husband, Steven C. Taub of Brookline. Loving grandmother of Calvin and Malcolm Scannell and Nathan and Alice Taub. Sister of Penny Decker, Sallie Fabian, Bonnie Habit and Leonard Neill, all of PA. Further survived by many other loving family members. All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations in Lorrie’s honor be made to the Friends of the Belmont Council on Aging, ​