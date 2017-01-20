Lawrence R. Pizzano, 79, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2017 at Van Dyk Manor in Montclair.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the O'Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Monday at 9:00 a.m. The funeral mass will be offered at Sacred Heart Church at 10:00 a.m. Interment Glendale Cemetery. Visitation is Sunday from 2-6 p.m. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Orange, Lawrence lived most of his life in Bloomfield and the last 10 years in Belleville.

He worked in production control with the Schering Co. for 40 years.

He was former president of the Northern Little League and member of the Bloomfield Alumni Association.

He was the domestic partner of Christopher Wass for 35 years, son of the late Ruggero and Jennie Pizzano, brother of Thomas and the late Elaine Saldino. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.