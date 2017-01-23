Joseph Carter, 72, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at home in Bloomfield surrounded by his loving family.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the O'Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Thursday at 9 AM. The funeral mass will be offered at Sacred Heart Church, in Bloomfield at 10:00 AM. Interment private. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 4-8 PM. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Newark, Joe was a lifelong resident of Bloomfield. He was an Army Veteran of the Vietnam War before working for Caterpillar Inc. in Piscataway for 33 years.

He was a former Bloomfield Little League coach as well as an assistant basketball coach at Bloomfield High School.

He was the husband of Susan McDonough Carter for 48 years, father of Joseph S. Jr. and his wife Janine and Erin Carter, brother of Robert, Elizabeth Pro, David and his wife Robin and grandfather of Kyle, Aidan, David and Claudia, He was a loving uncle to many nieces and nephews.