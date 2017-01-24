Carmela Napoli “Millie”, (nee Molinari), 96, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at home in Belleville surrounded by her loving family.

on Friday at 8:15 a.m. The funeral mass will be offered at Holy Family Church in Nutley at 9:30 a.m. Interment Glendale Cemetery. Visitation is on Thursday 4-8 p.m. Please express condolences at Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad St. BloomfieldatThe funeral mass will be offered at Holy Family Church in Nutley atInterment Glendale Cemetery. Visitation isPlease express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Newark, Mrs. Napoli lived most of her life in Belleville. She was a retired office worker from Worthington Pump in Harrison.

She was the wife of the late Michael R. Napoli, beloved mother of Michael and his wife Ann, John and his wife Christine, Philip and his wife Cheri, sister of Mary Podmayer, Diane Malgieri, Carole Marco and her husband Michael and the late Gloria Scudese. She was the grandmother of Tina Erdos, Philip, Kathleen, John and Janine, great grandmother of Zolie and Nora.