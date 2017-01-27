Christopher M. Chalet, 28, of Bloomfield, passed away at home on Wednesday, January 25, 2017.

Born in Glen Ridge, Christopher was a lifelong resident of Bloomfield. He was an all star football player for Bloomfield High School before becoming Manager of Bloomfield’s Best Bagels.

Christopher was the son of Stacho Chalet and Joann Chalet Furnari; brother of Daniel Chalet and Maria Margaret Chalet, both of Bloomfield; grandson of Angelo Vaccaro and the late Margherita Vaccaro, and the late Victor and Rosa Chalet; nephew of Rosemary Cerracchio, Christina McFeeley and her husband Paul, and the late Dr. Michelangelo Vaccaro, Milad and Foutine Chalet, Edward and Nefla Chalet, Najib and Eva, Nally Dagher, Bernadette Chalet, Johanna and Michael Hawley and the late Nicholas Chalet, Jarjoura Chalet and Miguel Chalet.