E. Philip Gelvin (Phil), 102, of West Lafayette, IN, formerly of South Orange, NJ, passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at University Place in West Lafayette.

He was born October 26, 1914, in New York City, NY, to the late Abraham and Lena Grundt Gelvin.

Philip graduated from Erasmus Hall High School in 1930 and Columbia University in New York City in 1934. He received his M.D. degree from the University of Vermont in 1938, and a M.S. in Medical Science from NY Medical College in 1947.

Philip was a member of the Army Air Corps from 1942 to 1946, from which he was discharged at the rank of Major. He served in the European theater of operations during World War II. On November 16,1941 he married Frances Marla “Dolly” Berg in New York City and she preceded him in death.

Philip was Medical Director at Bell Telephone Laboratories, Whippany, NJ for 40 years, retiring in 1994.

He was a Diplomat of the American Board of Internal Medicine, a Diplomat of the American Board of Occupational Medicine, a Fellow of the American College of Physicians (FACP), and a Fellow of the American College of Occupational Medicine (FACOM).

Philip was a member of Oheb Shalom Synagogue, South Orange, NJ.

Surviving are his son Stanton B. Gelvin and wife Lan-Ying Lee of West Lafayette, IN, his son James L.Gelvin of Santa Monica, CA, and grandchildren Matthew, Brandon, and Sarah Gelvin. Also surviving is his sister Ruth Margolin of Ft. Meyers, FL. Funeral service and burial was held in Queens, NY.