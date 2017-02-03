Jennie (Jean) Marie Bowden (Complitano), age 89, formerly of Bloomfield NJ, died Wednesday February 1, 2017 at the Twin Pines Health Care Center in West Grove, PA. She was the wife of the late Robert James Bowden who died in 1989 and with whom she shared thirty-eight years of marriage.

Born in Belleville, New Jersey, she was a daughter of the late Patsy and the late Amelia (D’Ambola) Complitano.

Jean worked for many years for EJ Brooks Company, a lock manufacturing company and prior to that for Westinghouse Corporation. She enjoyed reading, including biographies of famous people, watching TV, especially game shows and comedies, and spending time with family. Most of all Jean cherished time with her children and especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include one daughter, Cheryl B. Kuhn and her husband William of Atglen, PA; her daughter-in-law Colleen Bowden; three grandchildren, Chelsea, Jennie and Jamie; her great- grandson, Travis (LT); two sisters, Concelia and Rosemarie (Richard) and four brothers, Anthony (Denise), Patsy, Arthur and Vincent (Madeline). She was predeceased by three brothers, Domenick, Nove and Albert; and one son, Robert.

You are invited to visit with Jean’s family and friends from 11AM to 12 Noon Monday February 6, 2017 at St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church, 63 Franklin St, Belleville, NJ 07109. Her Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12 Noon . Interment will be in Glendale Cemetery in Bloomfield. Contributions in her memory may be made to St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 750 N. 7th Street, Newark, NJ 07107. In the memo please list “in memory of Jennie Bowden for the Festival.”