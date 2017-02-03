Robert Joseph O’Dell, Sr. passed away January 31, 2017, age 83. A dedicated husband, father, and grandfather, he valued family above all else. He was raised in Irvington and graduated from Irvington High School, where he won numerous athletic honors in track and field and cross country. He continued his studies and athletic achievements at Panzer College and is a member of the Panzer Hall of Fame. He later earned his master’s degree from Seton Hall University and guidance certificate from Kean University. He served in the Army during the Cold War as a sergeant of a Nike missile battery. He was a physical education teacher, guidance counselor and track and field and cross country coach at Union High School for thirty-eight years, where his teams won numerous conference, county, and state titles. A recognized track and field clinician, he frequently conducted clinics as part of the Olympic Development program. He also served as a NJSIAA track and field official, retiring after sixty years involvement in the sport as an athlete, coach and official.

He is survived by his wife June, his son Robert, Jr. and his wife Emily, his daughter Mary Jane Switek and her husband Edward, and three grandchildren, Thomas and his wife Carolyn, Katie, and Sarah. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Union Track Alumni Robert O’Dell Scholarship Fund established by his former athletes http://uhstrackalumni.com/ contact-us/

The Funeral was private. Arrangements by The Jacob A. Holle Funeral Home, Maplewood.​