John P. Glackin, 73, passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at St. Joseph @ Wayne.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the O'Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Monday at 9:00 a.m. The funeral mass will be offered at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Bloomfield at 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington. Visitation is on Sunday from 2-6 p.m. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Bayonne, Mr. Glackin lived in Bloomfield for the last 45 years.

He achieved his Bachelors Degree from Marist College and Masters Degree from Montclair State University, then taught at Hillside High School from 1970 to 2008.

He was the husband of the late Mary Margaret (Earl) Glackin, father of Patrick Earl Glackin and brother of the late Philip Glackin. He is also survived by 6 nieces and 2 nephews.