Rina Kurland, 92 of Lake Worth FL died January 15, 2017. Born in Brooklyn, NY and raised in Irvington, NJ, she lived in West Orange for more than 50 years before moving to Lake Worth, FL.

Mrs Kurland was active for many years in the Jewish community in West Orange serving as president of the West Orange chapters of B’nai Brith Women, Hadassah and Sisterhood of B’nai Shalom. She was also the founder and first president of the B’nai Shalom chapter of Hazak

She was the owner of Rina’s Anitques in Montclair NJ

Predeceased by her daughter Cindy Kurland Elgart and her son Marc Kurland, she is survived by her husband Leonard of Lake Worth Florida and son Paul, daughters-in-law Nancy and Ellen and son-in-law Dave Elgart. She was blessed with seventeen grandvhildren and fifteen great grandchildren.

Services were held January 19 with arrangements by Bernheim-Apter-Kreitzman Suburban Funeral Chapel, Livingston.

Memorial contributions may be made to PJLibrary.org/giving and to Breast Cancer Research Foundation, New York, NY