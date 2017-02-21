Linda S. Chiusano, (nee Barcos), 59, passed away suddenly on Thursday, February 16, 2017 at home in Bloomfield.

on Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. The funeral mass will be offered at St. Thomas the Apostle Church at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be private. Visitation is on Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. Please express condolences at Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. BloomfieldatThe funeral mass will be offered at St. Thomas the Apostle Church atInterment will be private. Visitation isfromPlease express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Astoria, Queens, Mrs. Chiusano lived in Bloomfield for the last 28 years.

She worked as a teachers assistant at the Nishuane School in Upper Montclair and was a member of the Womens Club of Bloomfield.

She was the wife of William Chiusano for 31 years, mother of Melissa and Billy of Bloomfield, daughter of Colette and Vincent Barcos and sister of Claude Barcos. She is also survived by 2 nieces and 2 nephews.