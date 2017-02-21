Linda S. Chiusano, (nee Barcos), 59, passed away suddenly on Thursday, February 16, 2017 at home in Bloomfield.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. The funeral mass will be offered at St. Thomas the Apostle Church at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be private. Visitation is on Tuesdayfrom 4-8 p.m. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com
Born in Astoria, Queens, Mrs. Chiusano lived in Bloomfield for the last 28 years.
She worked as a teachers assistant at the Nishuane School in Upper Montclair and was a member of the Womens Club of Bloomfield.
She was the wife of William Chiusano for 31 years, mother of Melissa and Billy of Bloomfield, daughter of Colette and Vincent Barcos and sister of Claude Barcos. She is also survived by 2 nieces and 2 nephews.