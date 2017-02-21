Dominick J. Ferrara III “The Chief”, of Bloomfield, entered into eternal life on February 13th, 2017. He was 78.

He was the son of the late Dominick J Ferrara Jr., a World War II veteran, and Grace Tedesco. He was born in Newark, NJ and was a graduate of Barringer High School. He graduated from both Montclair State University with Bachelor of Arts in Music Education and New York University with a Master of Arts Degree also in Music Education. He furthered his studies in Educational Administration at Seton Hall University.

Dominick began his career in music education as the founder of the public school music program in the Secaucus Public Schools where he served as the director of music education and taught music for 35 years. Dominick served in the 50th Armored Division Band of the New Jersey Army National Guard for 22 years and was Bandmaster for much of that time. He retired from the National Guard in 1978 as a Chief Warrant Officer III. Dominick moved to Bloomfield in 1975 where he has been an active member of the community through countless organizations. He was named the Citizen of the Year by the Township of Bloomfield in 2000; was the Conductor of the Bloomfield Civic Band for over 43 years; was the founding director of the Garden State Concert Band in 1979; and served in the following capacities: Past-President of the Bloomfield Federation of Music; Past-President of Bloomfield UNICO. He was named 2008 Unican of the Year and served on the Christopher Columbus Day Parade Committee, Oakside Cultural Commission, Arts Council of Essex, and was a Eucharistic Minister at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church.

Dominick is reunited in heaven with his wife of 48 years, Phyllis (nee Ferraro) who predeceased him in 2011.